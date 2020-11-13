|
|
Powerful Aide to Boris Johnson Quits in Britain, Report Says
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings, who masterminded the Brexit campaign in 2016 and helped vault Mr. Johnson into office, resigned amid fierce infighting.
|
|
|