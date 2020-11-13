Global  
 

Powerful Aide to Boris Johnson Quits in Britain, Report Says

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings, who masterminded the Brexit campaign in 2016 and helped vault Mr. Johnson into office, resigned amid fierce infighting.
