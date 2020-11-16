Soldiers speaking out vital to SAS inquiry Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

This week, Defence Force Chief Angus Campbell is expected to release the findings of one of the most anticipated and confronting investigations to be made public in Australia. Conducted over four years by senior judge Paul Brereton, the probe will detail alleged war crimes committed by a small number of Australia's special forces troops between 2005 and 2016. 👓 View full article

