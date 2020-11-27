Global  
 

Bairstow scores T20-best 86 to guide England to win in opener

BBC News Friday, 27 November 2020
Jonny Bairstow makes his highest score in international Twenty20 cricket as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the series opener.
Bairstow guides England to win over South Africa in T20 opener

 Jonny Bairstow makes his highest Twenty20 international score as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the series opener in Cape Town.
