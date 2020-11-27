Bairstow scores T20-best 86 to guide England to win in opener
Jonny Bairstow makes his highest score in international Twenty20 cricket as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the series opener.
Jonny Bairstow English cricketer
Bairstow guides England to win over South Africa in T20 openerJonny Bairstow makes his highest Twenty20 international score as England beat South Africa by five wickets in the series opener in Cape Town.
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
Zanele Muholi: Celebrating South Africa's black LGBTQIA+ communitySouth African photographer Zanele Muholi's black, queer and trans images go on show in London.
South Africa v England: Dawid Malan hits 99 not out to seal 3-0 series winDawid Malan hit 99 not out off 47 balls as England beat South Africa by nine wickets to complete a 3-0 Twenty20 series win.
England complete 3-0 series win over South Africa to top T20 rankingsJos Buttler and Dawid Malan share a magnificent 167 as England complete a 3-0 Twenty20 series win over South Africa with a nine-wicket victory.
