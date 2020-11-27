Global  
 

'Hollow, riveted, not magnetic': Hikers discover location of Utah's mysterious monolith

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
"I had it alone to myself for about 10 minutes in the morning before people started showing up," David Surber wrote after locating the Utah monolith.
Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth? The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20). Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock. The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting a count of big horn sheep. The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there. The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area.

