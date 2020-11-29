Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across ChannelBritain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats. UK interior minister Priti Patel said that under the deal, the number of officers patrolling French beaches would double, and new equipment including drones and radar would be employed. This year, hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France – navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies. Some migrants have drowned. Patel said in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: UK and France sign deal to curb migrants crossing the English Channel

UK and France sign deal to curb migrants crossing the English Channel 03:23

 France to double police on coastline patrols as part of new deal with Britain to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British politician, UK Home Secretary

UK races to deport asylum seekers ahead of Brexit

 Scores of vulnerable asylum seekers, including suspected victims of trafficking, are scheduled to be deported this week as the home secretary Priti Patel ramps..
WorldNews
Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration [Video]

Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable. They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Priti Patel sign deal with France to combat migrant crisis [Video]

Priti Patel sign deal with France to combat migrant crisis

Home Secretary Priti Patel met with the French interior minister today to sign a deal agreeing France would increase its police patrols, improve technology and 'toughening up' border security. Ms Patel and her French counterpart hope the new measures will help tackle the growing migrant crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs [Video]

Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published

Related videos from verified sources

The Barrier Is Lower & Fragmented: Finecast’s Harcus On Buying Addressable TV [Video]

The Barrier Is Lower & Fragmented: Finecast’s Harcus On Buying Addressable TV

In the emerging world of addressable TV advertising, the dichotomy for buyers appears to be this - the technology makes buying TV cheaper than ever, yet channel fragmentation means doing so remains..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:14Published
Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway [Video]

Fraud Follows The Money To TV: DoubleVerify’s Woolway

If you thought your connected TV was fraud-free, Steven Woolway has some data points for you. "We identified - just this year, in the first half of this year - 800 fraudulent apps. That was more than..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:13Published
Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal [Video]

Nasdaq High, Congress Inches Toward Stimulus Deal

Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published