UK, France sign new deal to stop illegal migration across Channel
Britain and France signed a new agreement to try to stop illegal migration across the Channel on Saturday, upping patrols and technology in the hope of closing off a dangerous route used by migrants to try to reach the UK on small boats. UK interior minister Priti Patel said that under the deal, the number of officers patrolling French beaches would double, and new equipment including drones and radar would be employed. This year, hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France – navigating one of the world’s busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies. Some migrants have drowned. Patel said in...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Priti Patel British politician, UK Home Secretary
UK races to deport asylum seekers ahead of BrexitScores of vulnerable asylum seekers, including suspected victims of trafficking, are scheduled to be deported this week as the home secretary Priti Patel ramps..
WorldNews
Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Priti Patel sign deal with France to combat migrant crisis
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Related videos from verified sources