Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh

Hindu Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
In 44 days of heavy fighting that began on September 27, the Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces and wedged deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept a Russia-brokered peace deal that took effect November 10
