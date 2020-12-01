Global  
 

This World Aids Day the global response to HIV stands on a precipice

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020
This World Aids Day the global response to HIV stands on a precipiceIn a pandemic, when policy falls short, people die. Amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing HIV pandemic, this is clearer today than ever before. From rules on access to testing to the distribution of new medical technologies or the use of criminal law in public health, policymaking is...
News video: World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News

World Aids Day 2020: What is the theme, signifance and history of this day|Oneindia News 01:09

 World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year. World Aids Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is Global solidarity, resilient services....

World AIDS Day: Progress in HIV control but still a long way ahead for India

 India's progress in HIV prevalence and mortality is noteworthy, but a lot needs to be done to meet the SDG commitment of ending the AIDS epidemic.
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day [Video]

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day

In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream [Video]

Elton John partners with TikTok for World AIDS Day livestream

Elton John is teaming up with bosses at TikTok via his AIDS Foundation for a special partnership on World AIDS Day.

Houston County Health Department providing free HIV testing [Video]

Houston County Health Department providing free HIV testing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 2020 marks the 32 anniversary of World AIDS Day, a global health observation that offers an opportunity for people to show support for those living with HIV/AIDS and..

Africa: Children Left Behind in the Treatment of HIV

 [East African] The world marks World Aids Day on December 1, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unicef's latest survey report shows that every minute and 40...
World Aids Day: Living with HIV and facing stigma in Kenya

 Doreen Moracha was born HIV positive is now an advocate raising awareness and fighting the stigma.
COVID-19 can cause more HIV cases, AIDS-related deaths in 2 years: UN

 On World AIDS Day on Tuesday, a latest report from the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has warned that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could result in...
