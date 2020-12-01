|
|
Elliot Page, Oscar-Nominated ‘Juno’ Star, Announces He Is Transgender
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote in a statement that he posted on Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Oscar-Nominated 'Umbrella Academy' Star Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," has announced he is transgender. Elliot, formerly known as Ellen Page,...
Newsmax
|
Oscar-Nominated ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Elliot Page Announces He Is Transgender
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” has announced he is transgender. Elliot, formerly...
Upworthy
|
Elliot Page, popular Nova Scotian actor, announces he is transgender
Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” announced he is transgender. The 33-year-old tweeted Tuesday,...
CTV News
|