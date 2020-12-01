Global  
 

Elliot Page, Oscar-Nominated ‘Juno’ Star, Announces He Is Transgender

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote in a statement that he posted on Tuesday.
