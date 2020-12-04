Global  
 

Arsenal: Hector Bellerin 'really believes results will come'

BBC News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Defender Hector Bellerin believes "results will come" for Arsenal and it is up to the players to "change this dynamic they are in".
Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Héctor Bellerín Héctor Bellerín Spanish footballer

