Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden won
Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state, his office said. We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Monday during a news conference at the state Capitol before the results were recertified. Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%. Trump requested the recount after the results certified by Raffensperger showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the...
