Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden won

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.

