Who is Rebekah Jones? Former Florida COVID-19 data scientist had home raided by authorities

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Authorities in Florida raided the home of former state data scientist Rebekah Jones, seizing computer equipment after showing her a warrant.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Former health data scientist home raided

Former health data scientist home raided 01:23

 Rebekah Jones is the creator of Florida's COVID dashboard. She was fired in May for insubordination but maintains state officials wanted her gone after alleging they manipulated data.

Fired COVID-19 data scientist posts video of armed agents raiding her home

 Frightening video shows armed agents raiding the home of a data scientist who challenged Florida's official count of coronavirus victims. Rebekah Jones tweeted..
CBS News

Police raid home of Florida Covid-19 tracker creator

 Rebekah Jones was fired from the Department of Health after accusing it of manipulating virus data.
BBC News

Fired COVID data curator posts video of agents raiding her home

 Rebekah Jones posted video of officers entering her home, claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis "sent the gestapo" to silence her.
CBS News

Police raid home of health official fired by Florida governor [Video]

Police raid home of health official fired by Florida governor

Rebekah Jones, a former State of Florida public health employee who was fired in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted video on Monday of police officers raiding her home at gunpoint.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:05Published

Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist [Video]

Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist

Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 05:53Published
Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home [Video]

Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home

Police barged into the home of Rebekah Jones, the former Florida official in charge of the state’s COVID-19 data.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
Cops raid home of scientist who said she was fired for not doctoring COVID-19 data [Video]

Cops raid home of scientist who said she was fired for not doctoring COVID-19 data

Cops raid home of scientist who said she was fired for not doctoring COVID-19 data

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:31Published