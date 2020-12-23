Global  
 

Dubai to offer free Pfizer-BioNTech virus shots from today

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Dubai to offer free Pfizer-BioNTech virus shots from todayDubai plans to start a free vaccination campaign from Wednesday using the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. “Extensive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 kicks off in Dubai on Wednesday," the city’s media office tweeted. “Vaccination will use Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and is free of charge."...
