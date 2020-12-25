Global  
 

Japan ex-PM Abe avoids prosecution in payment probe

Friday, 25 December 2020
Japan ex-PM Abe avoids prosecution in payment probeJapan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has apologised to MPs over a scandal involving payments for supporters, a day after prosecutors said they would not indict him in the case. The country's longest-serving prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, but acknowledged that he had made statements to parliament that were subsequently shown to be false. "It turned out...
