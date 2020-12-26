Widespread outages continue after Nashville motor home blast
Widespread communications outages continued in the US state of Tennessee on Saturday after a motor home exploded near an AT&T office in downtown Nashville early on Christmas morning, damaging several buildings in the area. Police emergency systems across Tennessee and nearby Kentucky, as well as Nashville’s COVID-19 community hotline, remained out of service, The Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday morning. “Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning’s explosion in Nashville,” AT&T said in...
