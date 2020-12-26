Global  
 

Widespread outages continue after Nashville motor home blast

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Widespread outages continue after Nashville motor home blastWidespread communications outages continued in the US state of Tennessee on Saturday after a motor home exploded near an AT&T office in downtown Nashville early on Christmas morning, damaging several buildings in the area. Police emergency systems across Tennessee and nearby Kentucky, as well as Nashville's COVID-19 community hotline, remained out of service, The Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday morning. "Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning's explosion in Nashville," AT&T said in...
 A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people.

Federal Agents Search for Clues of Culprit in Nashville Blast

 Investigators said they were working to determine whether more than one person was involved in the Christmas Day explosion that rattled Nashville.
FBI says "no indication of additional explosive threats" after Nashville explosion

 The FBI and Nashville authorities said Saturday that they were still searching through the massive crime scene after a Christmas Day explosion. There is no..
'Person' or 'persons of interest' identified in Nashville bombing, reports say

 NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CBS News is reporting that a "person or persons" of interest has been identified in the bombing in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning...
12/26: CBS This Morning Saturday

 Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say; The Dish: Cajun specialties from Chef Melissa Martin
TV standoff ends: AT&T and Tegna reach deal bringing channels back to DirecTV in 51 markets across US

 AT&T reached a deal with broadcaster Tegna to bring its 64 stations back to the DirecTV satellite TV service after a two-week dispute.
Nashville Bombing Person of Interest Had Similar RV in 2019

 The person of interest whom cops and feds are raiding right now had a very similar looking RV parked on his property as recently as last year. Check out what we..
