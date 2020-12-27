Coronavirus digest: Europe's 'V-Day' marks vaccine rollout
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () The EU has bought over 2 billion doses of the COVID vaccine and aims to vaccinate all adults during 2021. Meanwhile, Canada reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant. DW has the latest.
Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain, as the pandemic surges across the continent. Emer McCarthy reports.
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus. "We really don't know what..