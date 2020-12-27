Global  
 

Coronavirus digest: Europe's 'V-Day' marks vaccine rollout

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The EU has bought over 2 billion doses of the COVID vaccine and aims to vaccinate all adults during 2021. Meanwhile, Canada reported its first cases of the new coronavirus variant. DW has the latest.
 Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it began vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany and Spain, as the pandemic surges across the continent. Emer McCarthy reports.

Coronavirus digest: AstraZeneca vaccine likely effective against new variant

 An representative said patients would likely be able to recognize the new strain as it has not changed the spike protein. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be rolled...
