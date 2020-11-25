Dog struggles to walk in new winter booties in Minnesota
This dog is struggling to walk in his new snow booties.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dog Domestic animal
Uninvited guest: Dog invades Bolivian soccer match
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Dog saves owner from Brooksville house fire that resulted in a total loss
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:06Published
Channing Tatum shaves head after wrapping latest movie
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Minnesota State of the United States of America
Powerful storm threatens more than 105 million; may impact holiday travelStrong winds and bitter cold pummeled the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin as the region dug out from a winter storm that closed interstate highways and grounded..
CBS News
Minnesota Town Gives Green Light for Whites-Only ChurchJust like ol' times in Murdock, Minnesota, where a "whites-only" church just got approval to open its doors. It's true ... The Asatru Folk Assembly applied and..
TMZ.com
Minnesota community protests church identified as a hate groupThe city council in Murdock, Minnesota, granted a permit to a church that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group. Reporter Jordan Almen,..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, December 21, 2020Nations ban travel with Britain over more infectious COVID strain; "Season of Giving": Kindness becomes contagious among Minnesota strangers
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources