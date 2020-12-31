Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day.Full Article
10 people still missing in Norway after landslide in residential area
CBC.ca 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Norway landslide leaves several injured, missing
Reuters Studio
Several people remain unaccounted for after a landslide struck a Norwegian village on Wednesday. Rescue efforts are continuing, but..
Landslide destroys houses near Oslo
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Norway landslide: Helicopters survey area as 21 remain unaccounted for
Newsflare STUDIO
At least 10 people have been injured and 21 remain unaccounted for after a massive landslide hit the Norwegian municipality of..
-
Landslide Hits Residential Area in Norway, 10 Hurt, 21 Unaccounted For
VOA News
-
'It is a catastrophe': Landslide in southern Norway sweeps buildings away
Brisbane Times
-
10 injured as landslide destroys homes in Norwegian village
Belfast Telegraph
-
Nine injured, some 200 evacuated after landslide in Norway
CTV News