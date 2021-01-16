'One Night in Miami': The true story behind Sam Cooke's stirring 'A Change is Gonna Come'

'One Night in Miami': The true story behind Sam Cooke's stirring 'A Change is Gonna Come'

USATODAY.com

Published

Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" plays an important role in Amazon's "One Night in Miami," now streaming. Here's the true story behind the song.

Full Article