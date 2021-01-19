Matt Hancock self-isolating after being 'pinged' by NHS app
Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed he is self-isolating for the next six days after being "pinged" by the NHS coronavirus app.Full Article
Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed he is self-isolating for the next six days after being "pinged" by the NHS coronavirus app.Full Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has revealed he is self-isolating after being "pinged" by the NHS coronavirus app.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace..