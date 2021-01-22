In first full day in office, Biden faces multiple crises
The president spoke in somber tones as he unveiled a covid-19 plan, comparing the situation to a war and warned that deaths could top 500,000 next month.Full Article
Joe Biden's top priority is stopping the coronavirus pandemic
The new President has spent his first 48 hours signing Executive Orders. We explain what they are and what they do.