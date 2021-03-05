‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’ Passed by US House

Read full article Samarth Grover5 March 2021, 10:11 am·4-min read The US House of Representatives on Wednesday, 3 March, passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act with a vote of 220-212. The bill intends to make prosecution of police misconduct easier, increase federal oversight into local police units, and limit bias among officers. What Does the Bill Propose? The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, named in Floyd’s honour, aims to ban chokeholds like the kind that led to Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police on 25 May 2020. The bill also aims to put prohibitions on “qualified immunity” for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in order to increase...