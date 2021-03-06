Coach Les Miles placed on leave at Kansas after LSU investigation reveals pattern of misconduct
Les Miles is 3-18 in two seasons at Kansas, including a winless record in 2020. He was accused of sexual misconduct while coaching at LSU.
New allegations about former LSU football coach Les Miles surfaced in LSU's internal investigation released Friday. Miles is now at..
A 2013 internal investigation accused former LSU coach Les Miles of inappropriate behavior towards female students, but did not..