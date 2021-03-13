UK police officer charged with Sarah Everard murder
Wayne Couzens is charged with the kidnap and murder of the 33-year-old who disappeared in south London.Full Article
Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in person at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his first appearance following his arrest on Tuesday
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard, who went missing..