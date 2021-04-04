Myanmar anti-coup protesters stage Easter egg demo
Published
Protesters are using the holiday symbol to take a stand against the military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.Full Article
Published
Protesters are using the holiday symbol to take a stand against the military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.Full Article
Adept at finding themes to tie together protests nationwide, anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar took to the streets holding painted..
Myanmar protesters have found a new way to tie anti-coup demonstrations together nationwide - holding painted eggs in a nod to..