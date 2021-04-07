Fernando Tatis Jr. avoids surgery but heads to injured list with shoulder injury
Published
Padres avoid disaster, but star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for at least 10 days after suffering "slight labrum tear" on a swing.
Published
Padres avoid disaster, but star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be out for at least 10 days after suffering "slight labrum tear" on a swing.
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be placed on the 10-day injured list but is not expected to need surgery..