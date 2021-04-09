Prince Philip has died. This is what will happen now
At his own request, the Duke of Edinburgh will not have a public funeral. Instead, there will be a private service and he will one day be buried alongside the Queen.Full Article
While the world pauses to pay tribute to Prince Philip, what happens next? Queen Elizabeth has officially entered an eight-day..
Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died Friday at age 99; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.