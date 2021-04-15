Preps at Windsor Castle for Prince Philip funeral
Crowds gathered on Thursday to watch as members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery rode into Windsor Castle as part of the preparations for Prince Phillip's funeral.Full Article
Buckingham Palace have revealed details of Prince Philip's funeral, which will take place on Saturday (17.04.21).