Bill Gates and Melinda announce divorce after 27 years of marriage
Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to divorce each other after 27 years of marriage, saying 'we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple'.Full Article
The Microsoft co-founder announced he and Melinda were splitting up via Twitter on the 3rd of May.
