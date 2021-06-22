3 killed in Denver-area shooting, including a police officer and suspect, authorities say
Published
Three people, including a police officer, were killed in a Denver suburb Monday, the latest high-profile shooting in Colorado this year.
Published
Three people, including a police officer, were killed in a Denver suburb Monday, the latest high-profile shooting in Colorado this year.
The incident started when an officer responded to a call at about a suspicious incident near the library in the suburb of Arvada...
Police are investigating a shooting in Olde Town Arvada that left one officer dead.