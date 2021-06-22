UNESCO Panel Recommends Listing Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as 'In Danger'
Australian government denounces decision by UN’s scientific and cultural agency as “flawed”Full Article
Brisbane, Australia (AFP) June 22, 2021
Australia said Tuesday it will strongly oppose a UNESCO plan to list the Great..
The Australian government says it is "stunned" by the UN body's recommendation and will oppose it.