HGTV's Christina Haack, Ant Anstead finalize divorce 9 months after separating
Published
It's officially over for "Christina on the Coast" star Christina Haack and Ant Anstead. Both have talked about moving on and co-parenting their son.
Published
It's officially over for "Christina on the Coast" star Christina Haack and Ant Anstead. Both have talked about moving on and co-parenting their son.
Reality TV stars Christina Haack (née Anstead) and Ant Anstead have reportedly finalized their divorce nine months after the two..