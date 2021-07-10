The English Football Association has been fined £25,630 after a laser pointer was shone at the Denmark goalkeeper during England's Euro 2020 semi-final game.Full Article
Euro 2020: England fined £25,630 over laser pointer incident during Denmark semi-final
