US extends Mexico, Canada border travel restrictions through Aug. 21 despite Canada allowing fully vaccinated Americans
Published
The United States has extended Mexico and Canada border restrictions on nonessential travel yet again into August.
Published
The United States has extended Mexico and Canada border restrictions on nonessential travel yet again into August.
Canada to reopen border to vaccinated Americans beginning August 9
Border restrictions at the U.S. borders have been extended by the federal government through July 21.
Watch VideoPrime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of..