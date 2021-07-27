First person charged under Hong Kong national security law convicted of terrorism
Published
The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism.Full Article
Published
The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's sweeping national security law was found guilty of secessionism and terrorism.Full Article
The first person to be tried under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law faces life in prison after being found guilty of..
Read more