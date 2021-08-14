'Field of Dreams' game draws MLB's highest ratings for regular season contest in 16 years
Published
The "Field of Dreams" matchup between the Yankees and White Sox produced the highest ratings for an MLB regular-season game since 2005.
Published
The "Field of Dreams" matchup between the Yankees and White Sox produced the highest ratings for an MLB regular-season game since 2005.
The “Field of Dreams Game” had a dream ending for Chicago White Sox fans, and its Nielsen ratings were a dream for Fox. The..