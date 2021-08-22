At least 8 dead after Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's gulf coast
Published
At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitláhuac García, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state.Full Article
Published
At least eight people, including children, died and three were missing after mudslides and flooding, said Cuitláhuac García, governor of Mexico's Veracruz state.Full Article
Hurricane Grace swept onto Mexico’s Gulf coast as a major Category 3 storm and moved inland on Saturday, drenching coastal and..
Grace pounded Mexico`s Caribbean coast on Thursday, downing trees and causing power outages for nearly 700,000 people, but without..