The man who stabbed seven people at a New Zealand supermarket had been assessed by authorities as such a high risk that he was being monitored by up to 30 police officers in the weeks leading up to the attack.Full Article
New Zealand supermarket attacker was being monitored by 'up to 30' police officers
New Zealand police have shot and killed a man who injured at least six people in a supermarket in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn..