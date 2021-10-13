William Shatner gets emotional after historic Blue Origin flight: 'I hope I never recover'
After completing the second-ever Blue Origin human spaceflight, William Shatner is officially the oldest person to fly in space at 90.
Actor William Shatner speaks with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos after landing from a sub-orbital space flight aboard the New..
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has more free time these days after stepping down as Amazon CEO and after flying in a rocket himself..