Nick Cannon tearfully reveals his 5-month-old son Zen has died from brain cancer
The host tearfully announced his 5-month-old son's death on "The Nick Cannon Show," dedicating Tuesday's episode to his "beautiful son Zen."
Nick Cannon's youngest son, Zen, has died after developing a brain tumour.
Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his young son. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Nick announced the death of his and Alyssa Scott's..