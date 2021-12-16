Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin's phone, according to Santa Fe court
A search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin's phone after the fatal shooting of a cinematographer, an American court has said.Full Article
Police believe there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has requested Alec Baldwin's cell phone in relation to the ongoing investigation.