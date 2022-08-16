Jeremy Paxman steps down as University Challenge host
The news comes a year after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.Full Article
TV star Jeremy Paxman has presented the BBC show since 1994, and he will film his last episode this autumn after 28 years on air.
He will film his last episode this autumn and his final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Monday 29 August through to..
Jeremy Paxman is stepping down as the host of University Challenge after 28 years, the BBC has announced.