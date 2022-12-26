Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi trade blows after Rams' blowout win over Broncos
Published
After Denver's brutal 51-14 loss, linebacker Randy Gregory exchanged punches with Rams guard Oday Aboushi as the teams were walking off the field.
Published
After Denver's brutal 51-14 loss, linebacker Randy Gregory exchanged punches with Rams guard Oday Aboushi as the teams were walking off the field.
The NFL has suspended Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game apiece after the two threw..