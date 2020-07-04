Kansas newspaper's post equates mask mandate with Holocaust Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The cartoon on the Anderson County Review's Facebook page depicts Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a drawing of people being loaded onto train cars. Its caption is, “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask ... and step onto the cattle car.”



The newspaper posted the cartoon on Friday, the day that Kelly's mask order aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus took effect. It's drawn several hundred comments, many of the strongly critical.



Publisher Dane Hicks, who is also Anderson County's GOP chairman, told The Associated Press on Saturday that he would answer emailed questions about the cartoon once he could reach a computer. His newspaper is based in the county seat of Garnett, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City and has a circulation of about 2,100, according to the Kansas Press Association.



Kelly, who is Catholic, issued a statement saying, "Mr. Hicks' decision to publish anti-Semitic imagery is deeply offensive and he should remove it immediately."



Some Republicans have criticized Kelly's order as infringing on personal liberties, though Kansas law allows counties to opt out and Anderson County has done so.



The governor issued the order because of resurgence in reported TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A weekly Kansas newspaper whose publisher is a county Republican Party chairman posted a cartoon on its Facebook page likening the Democratic governor's order requiring people to wear masks in public to the roundup and murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust.The cartoon on the Anderson County Review's Facebook page depicts Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a mask with a Jewish Star of David on it, next to a drawing of people being loaded onto train cars. Its caption is, “Lockdown Laura says: Put on your mask ... and step onto the cattle car.”The newspaper posted the cartoon on Friday, the day that Kelly's mask order aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus took effect. It's drawn several hundred comments, many of the strongly critical.Publisher Dane Hicks, who is also Anderson County's GOP chairman, told The Associated Press on Saturday that he would answer emailed questions about the cartoon once he could reach a computer. His newspaper is based in the county seat of Garnett, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City and has a circulation of about 2,100, according to the Kansas Press Association.Kelly, who is Catholic, issued a statement saying, "Mr. Hicks' decision to publish anti-Semitic imagery is deeply offensive and he should remove it immediately."Some Republicans have criticized Kelly's order as infringing on personal liberties, though Kansas law allows counties to opt out and Anderson County has done so.The governor issued the order because of resurgence in reported coronavirus cases that increased the state's total to nearly 16,000 as of Friday, when Kansas finished its worst two-week spike since the pandemic began. The state has reported 277 COVID-19-related deaths. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS 21 News The newspaper posted the cartoon on Friday, the day that Kelly's mask order aimed at stemming the spread of the cor… https://t.co/6t9TkBvHbw 4 minutes ago Local 4 WDIV Detroit Kansas newspaper's post equates mask mandate with Holocaust https://t.co/XLgOi9p2dK 5 minutes ago 🐐 𝙾𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎 𝙹𝚞𝚕𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚡𝚒𝚜𝚝 RT @abc3340: Kansas newspaper's post equates mask mandate with Holocaust 5 minutes ago JOE SAYRE LEFTIST. Warren Democrat. Kansas newspaper's post equates mask mandate with Holocaust https://t.co/fYHEUQybpq 10 minutes ago The Times Record Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust https://t.co/39rxyMznTm 13 minutes ago Ryan McKenna He’s responding to FB comments so he has access to a device. https://t.co/F2HAdi0z2D Kansas Newspaper's Post Equa… https://t.co/XNxBE6w20j 14 minutes ago Göksel Bayraktar RT @fox5ny: Kansas newspaper's post equates mask mandate with Holocaust https://t.co/OWppyd7r11 14 minutes ago KTSM 9 News Kansas newspaper’s post equates mask mandate with Holocaust. https://t.co/TJz59jttA9 15 minutes ago