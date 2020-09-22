Global  
 

Pelosi is stripping out farm aid, child nutrition provisions from government funding bill

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats released a stopgap government funding bill on Monday, Sept. 21. Unfortunately, both the White House and the Senate Republicans will have to reject this proposed bill because it does not include several provisions to extend aid for farmers and for child nutrition programs. The stopgap funding bill...
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

