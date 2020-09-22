Pelosi is stripping out farm aid, child nutrition provisions from government funding bill

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Highway blockade, tractor rally, dharna by farmers; PM Modi defends bills



Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills. The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27 Published 2 days ago Farm bills: Vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work, protest in support of farmers



In Ambala, vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work as mark of protest in support of farmer over three agriculture reform bills. "Don't know why government is damaging a good system running between.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 3 days ago Attempt to encroach states' constitutionally assigned functioning: AITC after Epidemic Bill moved in RS



The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up in the Rajya Sabha on September 19. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan moved the bill to be taken up for consideration in the Upper House... Credit: ANI Duration: 03:10 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this