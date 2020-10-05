Global  
 

CDC Acknowledges Coronavirus Can Spread Via Airborne Transmission

NPR Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
People with COVID-19 can infect others even if they are more than 6 feet apart. In updated guidance, the CDC acknowledges airborne transmission can occur, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
