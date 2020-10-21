Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senators Johnson and Grassley hit out at Big Tech and mainstream media for blatant censorship of Biden scandal

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) A pair of high-ranking senators are criticizing the mainstream media and Big Tech for censoring and ignoring recent developments related to the Joe and Hunter Biden scandal. The chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, Senator Ron Johnson, said that the media has been ignoring a report put out by his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House Democrats Say Big Tech Firms Operate as Monopolies [Video]

House Democrats Say Big Tech Firms Operate as Monopolies

Democratic lawmakers in Congress are leveling charges at Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon that they are killing fair competition in the tech space, amplifying calls for reform and regulation...

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:30Published
The Origin Of Source: IBM’s Brandolino On MediaMath’s Search For Transparency [Video]

The Origin Of Source: IBM’s Brandolino On MediaMath’s Search For Transparency

"Big Blue" wants to pull advertising out of the darkness. IBM isn't just operator of Watson, the AI engine being used to make advertising more efficient - it is also a big ad buyer in its own right. In..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:39Published
Omnichannel Media Underpins Identity-Driven Future: TransUnion’s Matt Spiegel [Video]

Omnichannel Media Underpins Identity-Driven Future: TransUnion’s Matt Spiegel

Consumers have more ways to consume media than ever before, challenging advertisers to track the effectiveness of their marketing efforts. The growth of the omnichannel universe is driving a shift..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:51Published

Tweets about this