Senators Johnson and Grassley hit out at Big Tech and mainstream media for blatant censorship of Biden scandal
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () (Natural News) A pair of high-ranking senators are criticizing the mainstream media and Big Tech for censoring and ignoring recent developments related to the Joe and Hunter Biden scandal. The chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, Senator Ron Johnson, said that the media has been ignoring a report put out by his...
Democratic lawmakers in Congress are leveling charges at Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon that they are killing fair competition in the tech space, amplifying calls for reform and regulation...
"Big Blue" wants to pull advertising out of the darkness. IBM isn't just operator of Watson, the AI engine being used to make advertising more efficient - it is also a big ad buyer in its own right. In..