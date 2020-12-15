The Latest: Fauci says vaccinate Biden, Harris, Trump, Pence Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





7:30 a.m.



Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.



Speaking to ABC's “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Fauci said, “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can." He adds he'd like to see Biden "fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”



Fauci says that while President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.” Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.



Fauci says Vice President Mike Pence should get vaccinated, too. He says, “You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now.”



___



HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:



The Electoral College has decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president. Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump for threatening core principles of



Read more:



— In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect



— Biden returns to Georgia as validator for Ossoff, Warnock



— Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas



— Under attack from Trump, institutions bend but don’t break WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):7:30 a.m.Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.Speaking to ABC's “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Fauci said, “For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can." He adds he'd like to see Biden "fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”Fauci says that while President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.” Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.Fauci says Vice President Mike Pence should get vaccinated, too. He says, “You still want to protect people who are very important to our country right now.”___HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN'S TRANSITION TO THE WHITE HOUSE:The Electoral College has decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the nation’s next president. Biden pointedly criticized President Donald Trump for threatening core principles of democracy even as he told Americans that their form of self-government ultimately “prevailed.”Read more:— In a first, leading Republicans call Biden president-elect— Biden returns to Georgia as validator for Ossoff, Warnock— Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas— Under attack from Trump, institutions bend but don’t break 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 4 days ago Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 4 days ago Biden, Harris named Time's 'Person of the Year'



{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago

