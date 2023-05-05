Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting lockdowns

Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been physically attacked during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy’s lockdowns and other measures to contain the pandemic. The news agency LaPresse reported Friday that the man struck Conte in the face. The assailant was immediately detained by law enforcement. Conte didn't appear to have been seriously harmed. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with Conte who is in the opposition. He was premier in February 2020 when Italy became the first country in the West to confirm COVID-19 cases. Conte put the country under strict lockdown in early March 2020 and oversaw the start of Italy's vaccination campaign.