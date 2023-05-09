Ohio constitution overhaul faces deadline, backlash

An increasingly unpopular effort by a group of Ohio Republicans to make it harder to change the state constitution by direct voting faces a critical juncture this week. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Wednesday is the deadline to pass the proposal. It would require a supermajority of voters to pass future constitutional amendments, including efforts to keep abortion legal and restrict guns. State anti-abortion and pro-gun rights groups are pressuring lawmakers to support a special August election and a resolution placing the 60% question on that ballot. The fate of both are uncertain amid Republican concerns and growing opposition.