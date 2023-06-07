What kind of surgery is Pope Francis having, and why?

What kind of surgery is Pope Francis having, and why?

SeattlePI.com

Published

The Vatican says Pope Francis has been admitted to a Rome hospital for abdominal surgery after developing a hernia linked to a 2021 operation. Francis is undergoing a laparotomy to open up his abdomen and confirm the source of his increasing pain. The Vatican said Wednesday that doctors planned to insert a prosthesis while he was under general anesthesia. Francis had a significant portion of his large intestine removed two years ago. Doctors not linked to the pope’s care said hernias were a known complication after previous operations and typically only become problematic when patients develop a bulge in their abdomen and experience significant pain.

Full Article